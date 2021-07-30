Mississippi Aquarium van makes a stop at Mississippi Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport made a trip to the City of Jackson on Friday thanks to the Aquarium in Motion van. They’ve toured the state for the past week.

On Friday, they made a stop at the Mississippi Children’s Museum to teach children about reptiles, like Bob the python.

Jeff Clark, the communications manager for the aquarium, said, “Our mission pillars are education, conservation and community, so this fits in perfectly with that. We’re out educating children. We’re teaching them a little bit about conservation. We want people to know that this is their aquarium. It’s not the Gulfport Aquarium, it’s the Mississippi Aquarium, so this is for the community.”

The van is expected to make a stop at the Orange Grove Community Center in Gulfport on Saturday, July 31.