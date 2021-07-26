Mississippi art institutions to offer free admission in August

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the month of August, art institutions across Mississippi will offer free admission.
The institutions listed below will offer free admission:
- Lauren Rogers Museum of Art – Laurel
- The Matthews-Sanders Sculpture Garden – Cleveland
- Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience – Meridian
- Mississippi Museum of Art – Jackson
- Museum of the Mississippi Delta – Greenwood
- Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art – Biloxi
- Walter Anderson Museum of Art – Ocean Springs
