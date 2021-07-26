Mississippi art institutions to offer free admission in August

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the month of August, art institutions across Mississippi will offer free admission.

The institutions listed below will offer free admission:

  • Lauren Rogers Museum of Art – Laurel
  • The Matthews-Sanders Sculpture Garden – Cleveland
  • Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience – Meridian
  • Mississippi Museum of Art – Jackson
  • Museum of the Mississippi Delta – Greenwood
  • Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art – Biloxi
  • Walter Anderson Museum of Art – Ocean Springs

If you would like to experience the art collections for free, click here to fill out the contact form.

