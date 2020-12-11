Mississippi-based broadband provider to bring internet to rural counties in 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – TEC, a Mississippi-based fiber broadband provider, will bring Fast Fiber Internet to over 23,000 families and businesses in rural Mississippi, connecting more Mississippians with the world. The company won more than $41,200,000 in funding to build and deliver broadband access to Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith counties.

Joey F. Garner, Executive Vice President of TEC, said, “This is an amazing opportunity for our company and the communities we will serve with funding from the FCC. We are so thankful for the chance to improve internet options with Fast Fiber Internet. People need to be connected; we are determined to make that happen in our State’s rural areas. We are committed to improving daily connections and activities as we invest in our fiber network.”

In this project, TEC will construct 2,100 miles of fiber over the next six years to connect homes

and businesses to Fast Fiber Internet. Engineering plans are underway, and construction is set

to begin in the second quarter of 2021.

