Mississippi Blues Marathon rescheduled for November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, organizers with the Mississippi Blues Marathon announced the event has been rescheduled again.
The marathon was supposed to take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 It will now take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Organizers said Jackson State University (JSU) will now host its Homecoming Game for the 2021 fall football season on the October date.
The event was originally moved to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To provide our racers with the best experience, the PEM Events team and sponsors along with officials from the City of Jackson and Visit Jackson made the tough decision to move the Mississippi Blues Marathon to the second Saturday in November.
We understand that this date change may not be perfect for everyone. However, on a positive note, we hope that this offers everyone more time to train. Those who cannot participate in-person on the new date, will have the option to run it virtually in November or defer their entry fee to the 2022 race tentatively scheduled for Saturday, February 19th.
For our racers who planned to travel to Mississippi for the event, we have established a contact at Visit Jackson, the local tourism office, who will assist you on a case-by-case basis with any local hotel reservations changes or cancellations. Please email our office at info@pem.events, and we will forward your request to the proper individual.
Once again, we’re sincerely sorry about this change and hope to see many of you on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Mississippi State Capitol Complex in the heart of Jackson, Mississippi!Mississippi Blues Marathon