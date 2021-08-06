Mississippi Blues Marathon rescheduled for November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, organizers with the Mississippi Blues Marathon announced the event has been rescheduled again.

The marathon was supposed to take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 It will now take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Organizers said Jackson State University (JSU) will now host its Homecoming Game for the 2021 fall football season on the October date.

The event was originally moved to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.