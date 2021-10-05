Mississippi Book Festival goes virtual for 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Book Festival will go virtual after COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the August 2021 event.

The virtual experience will go public on the festival’s website on October 12, 2021, with more than 110 official panelists appearing on 31 panels recorded in the last month.

According to Executive Director Ellen Daniels, “We’ve got an amazing group of authors and moderators who have rallied to record more than 35 hours of great conversations about books and writing. Honoring these writers and continuing to engage our loyal and growing community of book lovers is what the festival is all about. Perhaps we couldn’t have an in-person literary lawn party this year, but we can certainly have a literary log-on party!”

Some of the authors featured include Curtis Wilkie, Kiese Laymon, Nic Stone, W. Ralph Eubanks, Jerry Mitchell, Catherine Pierce, Beth Ann Fennelly, Mitch Landrieu, William Ferris, Angie Thomas, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Robert Khayat, and Kai Bird.

All panels will be made available online for public viewing on the Book Festival’s website beginning Tuesday, October 12. To connect with the virtual festival on October 12, visit msbookfestival.com.