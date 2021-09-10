Mississippi Burger King franchisee to host job fair Sept. 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – GPS Hospitality will host a virtual job fair to hire managers and crew members at its Burger King locations across Mississippi.

The franchisee is offering full and part time positions, including 60 managers and 190 team members.

The virtual job fair will be on Tuesday, September 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Hiring managers will be on-site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews. No appointment is necessary, and qualified applicants may be hired on-the-spot.

For applicants who prefer to meet virtually, interviews may be conducted via video chat or phone by texting ‘GPS’ to 37872 or by clicking here.

GPS Hospitality Burger King restaurants are located in Bay St. Louis, Brandon, Byrum, Canton, Clarksdale, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Diamondhead, Flowood, Forest, Greenville, Greenwood, Grenada, Jackson, Kosciusko, Laurel, Longbeach, Madison, Magee, Meridian, Natchez, Philadelphia, Picayune, Ridgeland, Vicksburg, Waynesboro, and Yazoo City.