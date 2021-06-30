Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest set for Canton

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest is returning to Canton.

The event — planned for Thursday through Sunday — will be its 36th year.

A launch party is planned for Thursday at Canton’s historic square.

The event draws pilots and crewmembers from around the nation, Jana Dear, executive director of Canton Tourism.

Activities include competitive balloon races, balloon glows, firework presentations, golf ball drop fundraiser, children’s activities, and food and entertainment.