Mississippi Children’s Museum hosts Know To Grow program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kids were able to enjoy an interactive learning experience about trees and more during the Know To Grow program hosted at the Mississippi Children’s Museum on Saturday.

It was also Doctor’s Day and doctors from local hospitals answered questions about their profession.

People said on any day the Children’s Museum is worth a visit.

“The Children’s Museum is an awesome magical place where children can learn while they play we’re inside and it’s a great place to be,” said Charley Frye.

The Wonderbox Bingo Challenge and Art Smart Events also taking place Sunday.