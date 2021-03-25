Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian hosts ribbon cutting ahead of grand opening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at its location on 22nd Avenue on Thursday. The grand opening of the museum will be on Saturday, March 27.

“When we set out on this journey six years ago, we had big dreams, but I think it’s safe to say that we have exceeded those dreams. The collective power of believing that we can change our community is like a flame that grows brighter and brighter as we join together,” said Liz Wilson, the executive director of MCM-Meridian.

The museum includes the nation’s first permanent Goodnight Moon exhibit, a two-story brainiac climber, a library inspired by the Academy Award-winning short film and children’s book, The Fantastic Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore by William Joyce, a WonderBox tinkering lab, and will soon include a whimsical 25,000 square foot garden inspired by local writer and illustrator, Edgar Parker.

Museum members will have the opportunity to visit the museum on Friday, March 26 and the museum will open to the public on Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed between 12 – 1 p.m. for cleaning). Adults must be accompanied by a child. Tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve your visit.

In addition to daily admission, MCM-Meridian offers annual memberships, birthday parties and facility rentals, traveling exhibits and programs, field trips, professional development, and will soon offer seasonal camps.