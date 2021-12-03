Mississippi College to turn former junior high into art, theater building

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College is revamping its art building in honor of late artist and professor Dr. Samuel M. Gore.

The new art building will be built inside of the old Clinton Junior High School building that the school acquired in 2010.

Coined “The Gore Arts Complex,” the newly designed building will create studio space for students to engage in drawing, painting, sculpture, papermaking, pastels and woodworking. A kiln will also be built outside of the building in a covered courtyard for firing ceramics.

An auditorium is also being built with a theater to host future shows and large classes.

Many features of the former junior high will be kept including cubbyholes, coat racks, terrazzo floors and wood floors.

College leaders said Gore had always envisioned that the junior high building would become a home for the arts. He died in 2019.

The project is funded in part by a $1 million gift from a charitable foundation. Construction began quickly after Thanksgiving. College leaders estimate that the project will be finished by the fall academic term.