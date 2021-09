PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced there will be multiple closures on I-55 in Pike County on Friday, September 3.

Entergy crews will be working to restore power after Hurricane Ida. The closure will happened on I-55 in both directions at mile marker 17, just north of Delaware Avenue.

The closures will be in 20-minute intervals from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.