Mississippi Egg Marketing Board hosts Easter Parade at Governor’s Mansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board hosted an Easter Parade at the Governor’s Mansion to present First Lady Elee Reeves with 12 eggs created by The Mustard Seed “Seedsters.” The Board worked with The Mustard Seed, a Christian community for adults with developmental disabilities, to craft the eggs.

Twelve Mustard Seed community members were given the opportunity to decorate an egg that represents the eight Mississippi public universities and four private universities within the Jackson-metro area.

“The Mustard Seed and the ‘Seedsters’ have brought joy to so many across our state, and to our family over the years,” said Reeves said. “I have been looking forward to seeing the creativity and the talents of the ‘Seedsters’ during this year’s Easter Parade. I am so proud to be included in this special tradition, and to help promote and honor these ‘Seedsters’ as they have worked to share the wonder and beauty of our great state.”

The 12 artists are typically invited to the Governor’s Mansion to personally present their Easter eggs to the First Lady; however, due to the pandemic, the Egg Marketing Board hosted an Easter Parade. As the artists passed by in the motorcade, each presented their egg to First Lady Reeves.