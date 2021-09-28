Mississippi Farmers Market to host Peanut Boil on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market, in partnership with the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association, will host a Peanut Boil on Saturday, October 2, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.



“We are excited to host a Peanut Boil at the Mississippi Farmers Market this Saturday,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “We will boil several hundred pounds of peanuts for our customers to enjoy, complimentary of the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association. This will be in addition to our usual vendors of fresh produce and other Mississippi products. This Saturday, we will also host market giveaways from the vendors throughout the day. I want to invite everyone to come out and enjoy a good old-fashioned Peanut Boil with their family.”

Click here, for more information about the Mississippi Farmers Market.