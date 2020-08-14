Coronavirus Information

Mississippi Flag Commission to narrow submissions down to top 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After his design made the top 147 out of thousands of submissions, Marcus ‘Kujho’ Carr hopes his flag will move to the next round.

The commission to change the flag are scheduled to whittle the selection down to five in their August 14th meeting. It begins at 10:30 a.m., at the Two Mississippi Museums.

