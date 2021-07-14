Mississippi governor announces Jackson public safety initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell will discuss the department’s efforts to increase its presence and visibility in the City of Jackson.

The governor signed House Bill 974 which authorized the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to acquire the State Capitol Police Department. Effective July 1, 2021, the State Capitol Police Department functions as a stand-alone subsidiary of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and works in collaboration with existing sworn personnel.

Additionally, Governor Reeves signed Senate Bill 2788, which authorized the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol to set up radar on highways in municipalities with a population above 15,000.

Wednesday’s news conference will start at 2:00 p.m. at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson.