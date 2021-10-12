Mississippi governor says there isn’t enough law enforcement in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) addressed crime in Jackson after a shooting in downtown Jackson.

The shooting happened on Capitol Street at Farish Street, right outside of the Walthall Lofts. The area is close to the Governor’s Mansion, and Reeves said he heard the gunshots.

The governor, along with Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, said there isn’t enough law enforcement in the downtown area.

They believe a possible solution to the crime would be to get a buy-in from the Mississippi Legislature to increase the number of Capitol police. Right now, there are 78 Capitol police officers, and leaders have requested 150.

Reeves said the city and state must invest more in law enforcement for the downtown area.

“There are a lot of good men and women that work JPD, but there’s just not enough of them. And I’m afraid that if we are successful in convincing the legislature to double the size of the force at CCID, and we get to 150 officers. The latest number I’ve heard out of JPD was that they had less than 200 officers for the entire force. Obviously, that’s not an adequate number,” the governor said.

Tindell said troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are still patrolling around the city.