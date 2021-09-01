Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 10 scratch-off games

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the end-date for 10 scratch-off games.

They said Friday, October 1, 2021, will be the last day to purchase or sell the games. Players will have until December 30, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for the following games:

Game #12—Mega Ca$h

Game #19—Solid Gold

Game #20—Mississippi Limited

Game #30—Cash to Go

Game #32—Bonus Crossword

Game #42—Double Match

Game #45—Holiday Treasures

Game #46—Holiday Cash

Game #50—Bingo

Game #56—Lucky Green Tripler

According to MLC officials, five of the scratch-off games ending are eligible for the next 2nd Chance Promotional drawing: Double Match, Holiday Treasures, Holiday Cash, Bingo and Lucky Green Tripler.

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will happen on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Players have until Thursday, December 30, 2021, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify.