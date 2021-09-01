Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 10 scratch-off games

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the end-date for 10 scratch-off games.
They said Friday, October 1, 2021, will be the last day to purchase or sell the games. Players will have until December 30, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for the following games:
- Game #12—Mega Ca$h
- Game #19—Solid Gold
- Game #20—Mississippi Limited
- Game #30—Cash to Go
- Game #32—Bonus Crossword
- Game #42—Double Match
- Game #45—Holiday Treasures
- Game #46—Holiday Cash
- Game #50—Bingo
- Game #56—Lucky Green Tripler
According to MLC officials, five of the scratch-off games ending are eligible for the next 2nd Chance Promotional drawing: Double Match, Holiday Treasures, Holiday Cash, Bingo and Lucky Green Tripler.
The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will happen on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Players have until Thursday, December 30, 2021, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify.