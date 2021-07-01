Mississippi Match 5 jackpot grows to $585K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Commission (MLC) announced the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has grown to $585,000 ahead of Thursday night’s drawing. This will be the 26th draw for the current jackpot.

If there is no jackpot winner for the July 1 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, July 3, drawing is anticipated to roll to $620,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot (the 7th draw for the current jackpot) is currently an estimated $72 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot (the 6th draw for the current jackpot) is currently an estimated $101 million.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on WJTV, WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.

Leaders also said the MLC headquarters will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.