Mississippi Match 5 jackpot grows to $665K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 has risen to $665,000. Tuesday night’s draw will be the 28th draw for the current jackpot.

If there is no winner for the July 6 drawing, the estimated jackpot for Thursday, July 8, is expected to roll to $700,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $82 million, while Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $113 million.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on WJTV, WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.