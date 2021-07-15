Mississippi Match 5 jackpot increases to $85K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 draw-style game reached $85,000. The drawing for the jackpot will be Thursday night, and it will be the fourth draw for the current jackpot.

If there is no winner for the drawing, the estimated jackpot for Saturday, July 17, is expected to be $110,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $117 million, while Saturday’s Powerball is currently an estimated $150 million.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on WJTV, WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.