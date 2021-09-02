Mississippi Match 5, Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots are more than $690M combined

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the current combined jackpots of the Mississippi Match 5, Mega Millions and Powerball add up to more than $690 million.

The jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing of the in-state Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $145,000.

If there is no jackpot winner for the drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, September 4, drawing is anticipated to roll to $160,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000, which is based on sales.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $323 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $367 million.