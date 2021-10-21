Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants to hire more than 3,000 employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – McDonald’s leaders announced the company plans to hire 3,539 restaurant employees over the next three months across Mississippi.

“McDonald’s is a people business and as local business owners, we’re proud to see our employees grow and find new opportunities, both here at McDonald’s and beyond,” said local Mississippi McDonald’s Owner/Operator Marc O’Ferrall. “We look forward to welcoming our newest employees to the McDonald’s family over the months ahead.”

Job seekers can learn more by visiting McDonalds.com/careers to apply to a restaurant near them, or texting ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.