Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants to hire more than 3,000 employees

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – McDonald’s leaders announced the company plans to hire 3,539 restaurant employees over the next three months across Mississippi.

“McDonald’s is a people business and as local business owners, we’re proud to see our employees grow and find new opportunities, both here at McDonald’s and beyond,” said local Mississippi McDonald’s Owner/Operator Marc O’Ferrall. “We look forward to welcoming our newest employees to the McDonald’s family over the months ahead.”

Job seekers can learn more by visiting McDonalds.com/careers to apply to a restaurant near them, or texting ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories