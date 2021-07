JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will celebration World Snake Day on July 16.

The museum will host a hybrid virtual and on-site event. On site, visitors will be able to see a variety of snakes at exhibitor tables throughout the museum.

On the museum’s Facebook page, they will broadcast a snake lecture from noted snake expert Terry Vandeventer.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16.