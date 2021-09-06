Mississippi Science Fest 2021 to be held in September

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sixth annual Mississippi Science Fest (MSF), presented by C Spire hosted by the four museums of Jackson, Mississippi’s LeFleur Museum District (LMD), is set for September 16-18, 2021. 

The MSF showcases the Magnolia State’s innovative science, technology, engineering, and mathematic (STEM) industries and organizations.

This year, the event is will be in-person and virtual:

  • September 16: Science After 6
  • September 17: Field Trip Friday
  • September 18: MS Science Fest featuring guest speaker, Dr. Temple Grandin

On Saturday, September 18, tickets will include parking and a shuttle ride between museums. Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site.

To purchase a ticket and more information, click here.

