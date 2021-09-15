Mississippi Science Fest returns to Jackson on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After going virtual last year, the sixth annual Mississippi Science Fest will be back in person on Thursday, September 15. at the Ecoshed.

Monique Ealey, Mississippi Children’s Museum Director of Education, said, ”We definitely know that the numbers won’t be like they were in years past, but we do know that people are excited and eager to be here.”

Last year, the festival was virtual. Now, people will be able to participate in person but social distancing and capacity limits will be followed. The four museums will host events for kids that showcase and help kids learn about careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Each museum will have vendors and food trucks outside.

”This event is for families, particularly children because we want to foster and inspire a love for stem and science education, so that they’re able to learn and grow and gain these 21st-century skills that they’ll need to become competitive in the workforce, but there is absolutely something for adults to gain from this as well,” explained Ealey.

People can participate virtually with live demos and events.

On Friday, American scientist Temple Grandin will speak at the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum about her experience with science, agriculture, and autism. Her speech is set for 11:00 a.m. and she will sign books at 1:00 p.m.. She will speak at the Mississippi Children’s at the same time on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased online or at any of the four museums for $10. One ticket will get you into all four of the museums Saturday.

There will be shuttle services taking people to the different locations and back to their vehicles.