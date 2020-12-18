Mississippi Senate holding first Heal & Toys for Joy giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Senate will hold its first Heal & Toys for Joy giveaway in partnership with Lee’s Heavenly BBQ.

The first-ever giveaway is set for Saturday, December 19 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Lee’s Heavenly BBQ on 114 Main St. in Edwards.

Children will be allowed one toy and parents will be given a food bag until supplies run out.

A major sponsor of the event is District 26 Senator John Horhn, who represents the area. “I continue to be impressed by the spirit of giving in Edwards, and am happy to be a part of it,” Senator Horhn said.

Other sponsors are Tyson Foods, Peyton Engineering, Bestway Abatement & Construction, Flaming Sword Masonic Lodge #101, Representative Stephanie Foster, Slickster & the Woodyard Boys, Sewing Seeds For Success, BC Grizzell Consulting, and Pafford EMS.

