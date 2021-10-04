Mississippi Spay & Neuter to host Spaytacular Dinner Theatre

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On October 23, Mississippi Spay & Neuter will host Spaytacular Dinner Theatre at The Ecoshed in Jackson. The Detectives Dinner Theatre will be performing an original play.

Cocktail hour is 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and the show will run from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and two Tito’s signature drinks. Additional drinks will be available at the bar. This event is limited to 50 guests, and proof of vaccination is required.

For tickets, click here. In addition, guests can purchase raffle tickets to win cash and prizes and support MS Spay & Neuter. The first prize is “Half the Pot” in cash. Other prizes include:

A free spay/neuter.

Free microchip and nail trim.

Two $50 gift cards to the Big Thrift.

Supporters can also visit the MS Spay & Neuter online auction. The auction is open for bidding from October 16th-23rd.

“We hope you join us for a hilarious evening for a good cause. Our supporters help us sustain our spay/neuter program and help MS Spay and Neuter have a greater, lifesaving impact,” said Sharon Garner, Executive Director at Mississippi Spay & Neuter.