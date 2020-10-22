Mississippi State announces in-person Fall commencement ceremonies

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University announced plans for its in-person fall commencement exercises to be held on the Starkville and Meridian campuses.

The Starkville campus will have four ceremonies on November 25 in Humphrey Coliseum, and MSU-Meridian will celebrate commencement on December 1 at the MSU Riley Center. Multiple viewing options will be available for those who wish to watch these events remotely.

The university is requiring that all attendees, including graduates, guests and university employees, wear face coverings. Sanitizing stations will be available, and special seating and distancing protocols will be in place.

The ceremonies on November 25 in Starkville will be limited to four guests per graduate, and the Athletic Ticket Office will provide electronic ticketing for contactless entry. Each ceremony at Humphrey Coliseum will have a guest capacity of approximately 1,600 in the facility which, under normal conditions, seats more than 10,000.

Constant custodial sanitation will take place before, during and after all ceremonies with intense focus on cleaning restrooms, entryways and other high-tough areas.

Starkville campus ceremony times include:

8 a.m. (Doors open at 7 a.m.): College of Arts and Sciences

11 a.m. (Doors open at 10 a.m.): College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Education; University Studies; and ACCESS Program

2 p.m. (Doors open at 1 p.m.): College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; and College of Business

5 p.m. (Doors open at 4 p.m.): Bagley College of Engineering; College of Forest Resources; and College of Veterinary Medicine

Meridian campus commencement at the MSU Riley Center will be held Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. MSU-Meridian fall graduates are assigned two tickets for guest seating in the theater per COVID-19 restrictions. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and only guests with tickets will be allowed to sit in the theater.

An entrance processional for graduates will not be included, but all graduates will walk across the stage as they are announced and congratulated. Graduates will leave in successive order after being recognized instead of returning to their seats. Likewise, guests should leave after their graduate is recognized.

All graduates, guests and employees will conduct self-screening prior to leaving home. Per MSU guidelines, this should include an “at-home” temperature check and review of potential COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pains, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell. If anyone has any of these symptoms or a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, the person should stay home.

