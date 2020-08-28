Mississippi State Fair to open October 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 161st Mississippi State Fair is expected to open on Wednesday, October 7, according to the fair’s Facebook page. The fair will run through Sunday, October 18

The 2020 Mississippi State Fair will include free entertainment lineup and 105 acres of amusement rides and food.

Social distancing and safety precautions will also be enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social distancing and safety precautions will also be enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

