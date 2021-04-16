Mississippi to receive $2.5M to fight COVID-19 variants

FILE: $100 bills. (NEXSTAR)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Biden Administration announced they’re investing $1.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan to help states and other jurisdictions more effectively fight COVID-19 mutations. Mississippi is receiving a total of $2,535,036 to improve the detection, monitoring, and mitigation of COVID-19 variants.

The funding allocated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will help the CDC, states, and other jurisdictions more effectively detect and track variants by scaling genomic sequencing efforts. With the information from sequencing, the CDC and state and local public health leaders can implement known prevention measures to stop the spread.

STATE FUNDING BREAKDOWN
The first portion of funding, outlined below, will be distributed in early May. A second portion of funding will be invested over the next several years.
   

RecipientNameInitial disbursement
 
ALAlabama$3,593,711
AKAlaska$1,301,896
AZArizona$4,898,780
ARArkansas$2,557,921
CACalifornia (less LA County)$17,091,936
COColorado$4,063,734
CTConnecticut$2,858,697
DEDelaware$1,434,966
DCDistrict of Columbia$1,287,724
FLFlorida$12,699,436
GAGeorgia$6,732,998
HIHawaii$1,677,852
IDIdaho$1,881,778
ILIllinois (less Chicago)$6,381,627
INIndiana$4,598,546
IAIowa$2,633,332
KSKansas$2,500,516
KYKentucky$3,354,450
LALouisiana$3,453,954
MEMaine$1,638,483
MDMaryland$4,221,375
MAMassachusetts$4,686,602
MIMichigan$6,386,578
MNMinnesota$3,998,300
MSMississippi$2,535,036
MOMissouri$4,271,779
MTMontana$1,487,165
NENebraska$1,962,725
NVNevada$2,592,176
NHNew Hampshire$1,646,998
NJNew Jersey$5,779,696
NMNew Mexico$2,051,956
NYNew York (less NYC)$7,007,315
NCNorth Carolina$6,661,942
NDNorth Dakota$1,318,662
OHOhio$7,321,756
OKOklahoma$3,073,880
OROregon$3,217,140
PAPennsylvania (less Philadelphia)$7,062,902
RIRhode Island$1,481,992
SCSouth Carolina$3,728,600
SDSouth Dakota$1,386,014
TNTennessee$4,651,811
TXTexas (less Houston)$15,555,044
UTUtah$2,661,289
VTVermont$1,242,807
VAVirginia$5,589,242
WAWashington$5,083,469
WVWest Virginia$1,884,569
WIWisconsin$4,098,728
WYWyoming$1,217,959
CHIChicago$2,380,016
HOUHouston$2,174,709
LACLos Angeles County$6,415,283
NYCNew York City$5,480,079
PHLPhiladelphia$1,770,253
ASAmerican Samoa$927,139
GUGuam$992,571
MHMarshall Islands$942,797
FMMicronesia$956,256
MPNorthern Marianas$928,238
PWPalau$911,922
PRPuerto Rico$2,654,551
VIVirgin Islands$958,344

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

