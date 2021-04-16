Mississippi to receive $2.5M to fight COVID-19 variants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Biden Administration announced they’re investing $1.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan to help states and other jurisdictions more effectively fight COVID-19 mutations. Mississippi is receiving a total of $2,535,036 to improve the detection, monitoring, and mitigation of COVID-19 variants.

The funding allocated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will help the CDC, states, and other jurisdictions more effectively detect and track variants by scaling genomic sequencing efforts. With the information from sequencing, the CDC and state and local public health leaders can implement known prevention measures to stop the spread.

STATE FUNDING BREAKDOWN

The first portion of funding, outlined below, will be distributed in early May. A second portion of funding will be invested over the next several years.

