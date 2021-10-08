Mississippi Treasury offers chance for fair-goer to win scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced the State Treasury will offer a Mississippi State Fair-goer a $500 Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS).

“We want to make the State Fair a time for food, fun, and scholarship funds,” said McRae. “We know that students with money in a college savings account are significantly more likely to attend college, even if that account has just a few hundred dollars in it. That’s why we’re inviting all Mississippians to stop by our booth and sign up. Not only could it earn a child in your life $500, but it could give that child the push they need to pursue a college degree.”

In order to be considered for the scholarship, you can stop by the College Savings Mississippi booth in the Mississippi Trade Mart.