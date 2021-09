Harrison County W Wittmann Road in Pass Christian, Miss. floods in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 as a result of the arrival of Hurricane Ida. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi United is partnering with Veteran Volunteer Disaster Relief (VVDR) to host a statewide donation collection for Hurricane Ida victims from Wednesday, September 8 until Friday, September 17.

Items include bottled water, sports hydration drinks, batteries, flashlights, cleaning supplies, diapers, wipes, hygiene items, toilet paper and baby formula.

All donations can be dropped off at the nearest Veterans of Foreign Wars post.