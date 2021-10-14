Mississippi Veterans Home to host job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi Veterans Home at Jackson is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, October 20 at Tougaloo Community Center.
The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:
- Registered Nurses (RN)
- Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)
Full-time employees with the MS Veterans Home receive the following benefits:
- Retirement-PERS
- Life Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Personal Leave
- Major Medical Leave
- Access to State Credit Union
- Worker’s Compensation
Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.