Mississippi Veterans Home to host job fair in Jackson

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi Veterans Home at Jackson is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, October 20 at Tougaloo Community Center.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

  • Registered Nurses (RN)
  • Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
  • Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)

Full-time employees with the MS Veterans Home receive the following benefits: 

  • Retirement-PERS
  • Life Insurance
  • Health Insurance
  • Personal Leave
  • Major Medical Leave
  • Access to State Credit Union
  • Worker’s Compensation

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories