Mississippi Veterans Home to host job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi Veterans Home at Jackson is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, October 20 at Tougaloo Community Center.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

Registered Nurses (RN)

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)

Full-time employees with the MS Veterans Home receive the following benefits:

Retirement-PERS

Life Insurance

Health Insurance

Personal Leave

Major Medical Leave

Access to State Credit Union

Worker’s Compensation

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.