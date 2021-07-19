Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza moving to Rankin County for 2021

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The 34th Annual Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza will move to Rankin County for 2021. In the past, the event has be held at the Mississippi Trademart in Jackson.

According to leaders with the Mississippi Wildlife Federation, the event will be July 30 through August 1 at the Refuge Conference Center in Flowood.

Ticket information:

Adults – $10

Kids – $5 (Kids 5 and under get in for free all weekend)

Weekend Pass – $20

Times: