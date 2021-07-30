Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza promotes the outdoors at annual event

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza moved to Rankin County this year after being held at the Mississippi Trademart in Jackson. This year, the event is being held in Flowood.

Attendees can book a hunting trip or buy different kinds of hunting merchandise this weekend.

“You can do all of the above and live out your little wildlife fantasy in one place. If your kids live in the city or outdoors, please bring your kids. This is what it’s all about. Getting them into hunting, getting them into fishing and just supporting conservation and the outdoors,” said Ashlee Ellis Smith, CEO of the Mississippi Wildlife Federation.

The event will be July 30 through August 1 at the Refuge Conference Center in Flowood.