Mississippians protest across state over medical marijuana

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This past November, 74 percent of Mississippi voters thought they were making their voices heard as they voted in favor of a medical marijuana initiative. The state supreme court thought differently and overruled the votes.

“We voted, and it’s supposed to be a democracy and it seems like everybody is collating against democracy.”

Governor Tate Reeves has said he is working with lawmakers on details about how the state will pay for a proposed medical marijuana program.

The House and the Senate want to enact a medical marijuana program to replace the initiative voters passed that was struck down by the state supreme court. At this point, many believe the state is only looking out for itself.

“The legislator in Mississippi seems to have realized that oh we let it get away from us in 65. They did not have control of the marijuana industry as the people in Mississippi voted and they’ve said to themselves oh well let’s just rework it. Let’s see where we the state can run this program of course state and federal government always do such a better job of running things then us plain old ignorant American citizens,” said Alan Ramsey.

While funding issues may be the hold up, many say the delay is hurtful for the people who would benefit from the legalization.

“A medical Cannabis program would be life changing for so many Mississippians who have run out of prescription options we currently have so many children here that need access to Rick Simpson Oil or RSO oil which is a high concentrated extract oil that helps with seizures and epilepsy, so children are suffering, patients are dying,” said Deaundrea Delaney.

And for many who have no need for medical marijuana, they said they still want the option.

“I don’t have a personal need now; I know plenty of people that do that could benefit from it. I would love to have the option, I’m getting older. I know I’m gonna, well they say you’re gonna have issues in the future. I want to have the option, but the main thing is the people’s voice that’s the important thing,” said Lucy Ogden, supporter of Initiative 65.

Another issue is the option to allow cities and counties to opt out of allowing cultivation, processing, or sale of medical marijuana. Some said a clause like this could lead to burden on the areas that do take it on.