Mississippi’s coastal casinos can reopen by 1 p.m. on Wednesday

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Gaming Commission announced the state’s 12 coastal casinos can reopen by 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16. The casinos were ordered to close earlier this week due to Hurricane Sally.

The casinos must obey the following guidelines:

Receipt of any and all necessary state, county and municipal permits, licenses or

other authorizations required as a condition of reopening the facility to the public. Compliance with the Mississippi Gaming Control Act and Mississippi Gaming Commission Regulations, and the casino’s own internal controls, plans, and procedures developed for reopening pursuant to MGC regulations. Rescission or lifting of any mandatory order of evacuation or martial law issued by MEMA, the Hancock and Harrison County Mississippi Civil Defense or by any other lawful agency or authority. The following documents must be included in re-opening Documentation: Provide inventory of high security keys verified by minimum of two separate departments that evidences all keys are accounted for, preferably cage and security departments.

Reports from the slot and Keno system that evidences system and slot machines are communicating. All slot machines that are not communicating must be shut down. 98 % of all slot machines must be communicating.

Copy of fund’s transfer logs, to include serial numbers of bags, when the casino closed and when the casino reopened.

Copies of cage accountability forms from when the casino closed and when the casino reopened.

Copy of slot machines’ drop door open report from date casino closed to present date.

Ensure all manual documents are readily availability on the casino floor, in the event the system goes down.

Copy of slot accounting report that displays statistical data, meter readings and net win by individual slot machine.

Fire Department approvals, Occupancy Verification and Food Service Permits.

