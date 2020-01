JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Renee Johnson has been named Director of Insurance Services of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA).

Johnson is replacing Foster Welburn, who retired in December 20109 after 23 years of employment with the association.

“Since 2004, Renee has been with the MMA in the worker’s comp and insurance divisions. She is well-versed in these fields and I believe she will excel in this new role,” said John McKay, MMA President, and CEO.