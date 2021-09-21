More than $1.1M in grants given to Mississippi nonprofits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi nonprofit organizations focusing on education, the environment, and poverty will share more than $1.1 million in grants from Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation. According to Entergy officials, the grants come from shareholder profits.

The local funds are part of Entergy’s contributions to 763 nonprofit organizations across the company’s service area. More than 100 are in Mississippi.

“These grants help support Entergy’s goal to create strong, healthy communities– they’re used to improve education outcomes, better the environment and find solutions to poverty,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “Our nonprofit partners are doing the hard work, and we are very happy to be able to support their ongoing efforts.”

Contributions in Mississippi include: