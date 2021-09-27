More than 1,500 Simpson County customers under boil water notice

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced 1,579 customers in Simpson County are now under a boil water notice.

The notice is for those who are served by the Highway 98 Water Association. Water system officials notified MSDH about a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.