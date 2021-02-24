Moss Point mayor, wife plead guilty to fraud charges

Moss Point Mayor Mario King, center, and his wife Natasha R. King leave the federal courthouse in Gulfport, Miss., with their attorney Tyler Cox on Friday, July 10, 2020. The Kings were indicted on federal fraud charges after prosecutors said the couple raised money for mental health programs in schools but spent it on themselves for expenses that included car payments and the purchase of a pet dog. (Lukas Flippo / The Sun Herald, via AP)

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Moss Point Mayor Mario King, 33, and his wife, Natasha R. King, 32, pled guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud relating to the Mayor’s Gala held in 2019.

According to prosecutors, Mario King and Natasha R. King began soliciting funds in late 2018 for a Gala to be held on March 23, 2019, in Moss Point.

The written solicitation stated that the “gala honors and supports organizations that are making a difference for the mental health community. Proceeds support the efforts of mental health in the City of Moss Point with a focus on the Moss Point School District, converting spaces into a therapeutic and innovative learning environment.”

As part of the plea agreement, Mayor King will immediately resign his position as Mayor of Moss Point. The plea agreement with Natasha King includes a recommended sentence of probation.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on May 26, 2021, and face up to five years on the conspiracy charge and a maximum fine of $250,000.

State Auditor Shad White said, “I’m pleased to see this case come to a conclusion. It’s an example of top-notch coordination between the Auditor’s office and federal authorities. Folks like Mr. King need to learn they are not above the law. We are watching.”