Mother of teen charged with murder in Jefferson County also arrested in case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of an 18-year-old charged with murder in the death of a man in Jefferson County has also been arrested in connection to the case.

Investigators said Wanda Young, of Fayette, was arrested on Friday, July 30. She has been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit the crime of murder in the death of Kevin Hill.

According to deputies, Hill was shot and killed on Friday, July 23, by 18-year-old Jonathan Young. The shooting happened at a home on Main Street. Investigators said Hill was the boyfriend of one of the Jonathan’s family members.

Wanda Young (Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jonathan Young (Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Kevin Hill (Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

No bond has been set for the suspects. Jefferson County deputies and Fayette police are still investigating the case.