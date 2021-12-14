Mother relieved after arrest made in son’s homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest has been made more than a year after Austin Green’s body was found in an abandoned home.

Green was reported missing from Byram in August of 2020. A month later, he was found with a gunshot wound to his head in a vacant home. Recently, Montrell Smith was arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Green’s mother, Juliet, said she misses her son everyday.

“I just miss talking to my baby. In the morning, waking him up and messing with him or calling him throughout the day. I can no longer do that,” she said.

Juliet said she knew something wasn’t right the day her son disappeared.

“The night I got the call, I told everyone my baby was gone because I didn’t get a phone call from him all day long. Once I got that phone call, I still hadn’t had a call from him. I felt like that night my baby was gone, but as a mother, I felt I had hope. But as the days started to fade, I knew then that my baby was actually gone.”

The Green family is honoring Austin’s life dream of becoming a business owner through a company called “Austin Properties.”