Mother searches for missing child in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The search for a five-year-old Edward’s girl is on after her mom says she has not seen her daughter in a week.

Edwards police tell us they are looking for five-year-old Abigail Fish, but haven’t officially declared her missing.

Part of this story stems from a custody dispute.

Abigail’s mom Misty says the girl’s dad picked her up from school when he wasn’t supposed to and never returned her.

Misty Fish says for seven days she has not heard from nor seen Abigail.

Police say the father, Joseph Fish is apparently in contempt of court for failing a drug test… and taking Abigail against the court’s orders.

Misty Fish says, “I fear she is scared herself because she doesn’t know where she’s at. I just pray when it all comes to an end he doesn’t do anything stupid to her. Because I don’t think I could live through that. I know anything is possible I just want my baby back.”

We are told law enforcement put out a BOLO (Be-On-The-Lookout) alert for Abigail a few days ago.

12’s Shay O’Connor went out to the house where Fish lives and no one was there.

Below is a statement from Misty’s lawyer:

Mr. Fish has temporarily lost all his rights to his child per a court order. When the court issues a custody order, it holds the force of law. Willfully violating a custody order and interfering with a co-parent’s right to their child has serious civil and criminal consequences. I wish the Hinds County Sheriffs Department would take these issues more seriously. Lajuanda Williams-Griffin, Esq.

If you see Abigail, please call Edward’s police at 601-852-4213.