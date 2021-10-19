Mother speaks out after daughter killed at Jackson nightclub

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alicia Brown, 24, was shot and killed during a shooting that happened at Club Rain in Jackson Sunday morning along with two other people.

Brown was the mother of two children; a six-year-old girl and an eight-month-old boy. Her mother, Constance Brown, said she knew her daughter did not want to go to the club Sunday morning, but she went to please friends.

“When they took her, they took a beautiful soul off from this earth,” said Brown. “They self-sabotaged because she may have been a very person that they could have run into down the line and needed encouragement that she would have given them to stop them from jumping off the bridge.”

Jackson police are working to find Jeremy Jones. He is wanted in connection to the triple homicide. Police said he was seen entering the club with a gun in his hand. After learning about her daughter’s death, Brown said her strong faith is what helps her through this difficult time.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).