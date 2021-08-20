Mounted video cameras will be required at Vicksburg businesses

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Video cameras will soon be required at all Vicksburg businesses and shopping centers that have space for 25 or more parking spaces or buildings that are 2,000 square feet or larger.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the ordinance on Monday, August 16. The ordinance requires cameras to be mounted on the buildings or facing parking areas and the entrances and exits of buildings.

“Every retail business center shall install, maintain and operate a security camera system capable of producing retrievable and identifiable images and storing them on digital recorders other comparable media that can be enlarged and used to assist law enforcement in offender identification, apprehension and prosecution,” the ordinance stated.

New businesses that open after the ordinance takes effect in 30 days must follow before opening. The fine for violation is $1,000 per day.