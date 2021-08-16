Movie starring Morgan Freeman filming in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lot of movies have been filmed in the Jackson-metro area this year. On Monday, people in Jackson were surprised to see a movie set on Farish Street.

The film will star Morgan Freeman. People said they’re excited to know that the production team picked Jackson as a place to film, and it brings a better light on the city.

“I think it’s awesome because at least we can have a spotlight on Jackson. This is showing that Jackson is not so bad besides all the other things this is a great city,” said one person.

One of the scenes will be filmed inside Johnny T’s Bistro and Blues.

