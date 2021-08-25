MPB hosting Best Campaign Slogan Contest for K-12 students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) is hosting a Best Campaign Slogan contest that’s open now until Wednesday, October 29 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The theme of this year’s Promote the Vote program is “Vote Local” and encourages students to learn about local offices and challenges them to consider a candidate who can make a difference in their communities. Participants will have the opportunity to “campaign” and “run for office” during school-organized mock elections and will apply other skills through various PTV contests, such as art and essay contests.

General contest rules include creating a catchy slogan a politician in a local community would use, showcasing the slogan with a poster or video and then post and tag entry to MPB Education’s social media sites. For complete contest rules visit education.mpbonline.org.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with the Secretary of State Office. It is exciting to be a part of this year’s initiative because of the focus on local elections,” said MPB’s Director of Education Tara Y. Wren, Ph.D. “

Teachers can represent their class to enter. Three winners will be announced.