Mt. Helm to host weekly food giveaways for Jackson community in May

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mount Helm Baptist Church will host a food drive throughout the month of May starting Saturday, May 1 in Jackson. The giveaway will take place in the church’s parking lot from 11:00 a.m. until noon.

Hundreds of boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables will be provided each Saturday in May for families to pickup. Pastor CJ Rhodes said the give away continues Mt Helm’s response to food insecurity in Jackson, following the congregation’s distribution of hot meals during and following the city’s water crisis.

Mount Helm encourages Jackson residents of every age to receive one box per home.