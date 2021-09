JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning at a hotel on I-55 North Frontage Road.

Officers responded to the scene and discovered the victim, Josh Casaus, dead from a gunshot wound by suspect, Dishawn Sanders.

When officers arrived, Sanders fired at the officers and they returned fire striking and killing Sanders.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive. This is an ongoing investigation.